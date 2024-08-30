IDFC Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹111.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹111.95. The stock experienced a high of ₹112.5 and a low of ₹110.25. The market capitalization stood at 17,767.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high and low were ₹133.75 and ₹104.55, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 183,522 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|112.76
|Support 1
|111.55
|Resistance 2
|113.54
|Support 2
|111.12
|Resistance 3
|113.97
|Support 3
|110.34
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹112.5 & ₹110.25 yesterday to end at ₹111.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.