IDFC Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened and closed at ₹115.8 with a high of ₹115.85 and a low of ₹114.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,311.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹133.75 and ₹95.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 103,612 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.6
|Support 1
|114.1
|Resistance 2
|116.5
|Support 2
|113.5
|Resistance 3
|117.1
|Support 3
|112.6
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.85 & ₹114.4 yesterday to end at ₹115.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend