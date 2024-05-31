IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹115, touched a high of ₹115 and a low of ₹112.95 before closing at ₹114.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,215.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹95.05. The BSE volume for the day was 377,474 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC trading at ₹114.35, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹113.85
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price is at ₹114.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹112.85 and ₹114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹112.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The IDFC stock has seen a 1.27% increase in its share price today, trading at ₹115.30. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 14.87%, reaching ₹115.30. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.17%
|3 Months
|-3.98%
|6 Months
|-3.8%
|YTD
|-10.03%
|1 Year
|14.87%
IDFC First Bank board approves plan to raise ₹3,200 cr via preferential issue
IDFC First Bank will be issuing 39.68 crore shares to LIC, HDFC Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and SBI General Insurance.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.85
|Support 1
|112.85
|Resistance 2
|115.9
|Support 2
|111.9
|Resistance 3
|116.85
|Support 3
|110.85
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5450 k
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 377 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115 & ₹112.95 yesterday to end at ₹114.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend