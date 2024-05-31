Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 113.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.35 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 115, touched a high of 115 and a low of 112.95 before closing at 114.7. The market capitalization stood at 18,215.82 crore. The 52-week high was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 95.05. The BSE volume for the day was 377,474 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC trading at ₹114.35, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹113.85

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price is at 114.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 112.85 and 114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 112.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The IDFC stock has seen a 1.27% increase in its share price today, trading at 115.30. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 14.87%, reaching 115.30. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.17%
3 Months-3.98%
6 Months-3.8%
YTD-10.03%
1 Year14.87%
31 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST IDFC First Bank board approves plan to raise ₹3,200 cr via preferential issue

IDFC First Bank will be issuing 39.68 crore shares to LIC, HDFC Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and SBI General Insurance.

/companies/news/idfc-first-bank-board-approves-plan-to-raise-3-200-cr-via-preferential-issue-11717080093001.html

31 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.85Support 1112.85
Resistance 2115.9Support 2111.9
Resistance 3116.85Support 3110.85
31 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5450 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 377 k.

31 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115 & 112.95 yesterday to end at 114.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

