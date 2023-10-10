Hello User
IEL share price Today Live Updates : IEL Stock Plunges as Negative Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IEL stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 17.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.79 per share. Investors should monitor IEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IEL

On the last day of trading, the opening price for IEL was 16.79, while the closing price was 17.67. The stock had a high of 16.79 and a low of 16.79. The market capitalization for IEL is 56.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.59, while the 52-week low is 6.19. The BSE volume for IEL was 22,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST IEL share price NSE Live :IEL trading at ₹16.79, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹17.67

The current data for IEL stock shows that the price is 16.79. There has been a percent change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.88, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.88.

10 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST IEL share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IEL stock was 16.79, and the high price was also 16.79.

10 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST IEL Live Updates

10 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST IEL share price Live :IEL closed at ₹17.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of IEL BSE shares was 22,543. The closing price for the shares was 17.67.

