IEL share price Today Live Updates : IEL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of IEL was ₹16.79 and the close price was ₹17.67. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹16.79, while the lowest price was also ₹16.79. The market capitalization of IEL is ₹56.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.59, and the 52-week low is ₹6.19. The BSE volume for the day was 71,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.