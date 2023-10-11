IEL share price Today Live Updates : IEL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of IEL was ₹16.79 and the close price was ₹17.67. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹16.79, while the lowest price was also ₹16.79. The market capitalization of IEL is ₹56.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.59, and the 52-week low is ₹6.19. The BSE volume for the day was 71,798 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IEL stock shows that the price is ₹15.96. There has been a percent change of -4.94% and a net change of -0.83. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.94% and a decrease of ₹0.83.
On the last day of trading, the IEL BSE had a volume of 71,798 shares and closed at a price of ₹17.67.
