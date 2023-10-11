Hello User
IEL share price Today Live Updates : IEL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
IEL stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 16.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.96 per share. Investors should monitor IEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of IEL was 16.79 and the close price was 17.67. The highest price reached during the day was also 16.79, while the lowest price was also 16.79. The market capitalization of IEL is 56.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.59, and the 52-week low is 6.19. The BSE volume for the day was 71,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST IEL share price Today :IEL trading at ₹15.96, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹16.79

The current data of IEL stock shows that the price is 15.96. There has been a percent change of -4.94% and a net change of -0.83. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.94% and a decrease of 0.83.

11 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST IEL share price Live :IEL closed at ₹17.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the IEL BSE had a volume of 71,798 shares and closed at a price of 17.67.

