IEL Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

IEL stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 16.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.96 per share. Investors should monitor IEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IEL

On the last day, IEL opened at 15.96 and closed at 16.79. The highest price reached during the day was 15.96, while the lowest price was also 15.96. The market capitalization of IEL is 53.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.59, and the 52-week low is 6.19. The BSE volume for IEL was 148,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST IEL share price Live :IEL closed at ₹16.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the IEL BSE had a volume of 148,056 shares and closed at a price of 16.79.

