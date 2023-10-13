Hello User
IEL share price Today Live Updates : IEL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

IEL stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 15.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.42 per share. Investors should monitor IEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IEL

On the last day of trading, the opening price of IEL stock was 15.17 and the closing price was 15.96. The stock had a high of 15.17 and a low of 15.17. The market capitalization of IEL is 50.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.59 and the 52-week low is 6.19. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 134,987.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST IEL share price Today :IEL trading at ₹14.42, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The current data for IEL stock shows that the price is 14.42. There has been a percent change of -4.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, showing a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST IEL share price Live :IEL closed at ₹15.96 on last trading day

The last day of trading for IEL on the BSE saw a volume of 134,987 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 15.96.

