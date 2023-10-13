IEL share price Today Live Updates : IEL Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the opening price of IEL stock was ₹15.17 and the closing price was ₹15.96. The stock had a high of ₹15.17 and a low of ₹15.17. The market capitalization of IEL is ₹50.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.59 and the 52-week low is ₹6.19. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 134,987.
The current data for IEL stock shows that the price is ₹14.42. There has been a percent change of -4.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, showing a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
The last day of trading for IEL on the BSE saw a volume of 134,987 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹15.96.
