IFCI Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's open price was ₹56.95 and the close price was ₹55.6. The stock had a high of ₹61.16 and a low of ₹56.58. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹15,226.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹64.02 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares was 12,349,715.
01 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹55.6 on last trading day
