IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 45.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.94 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 43.39 and closed at 44.09. The stock reached a high of 46.29 and a low of 41.89 during the trading session. The market capitalization of IFCI stands at 11429.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7 and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 5073515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹46.94, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹45.91

IFCI stock is currently priced at 46.94, with a 2.24% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.03 in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹44.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,073,515 and the closing price was 44.09.

