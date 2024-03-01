IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹43.39 and closed at ₹44.09. The stock reached a high of ₹46.29 and a low of ₹41.89 during the trading session. The market capitalization of IFCI stands at 11429.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 5073515 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI stock is currently priced at ₹46.94, with a 2.24% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.03 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,073,515 and the closing price was ₹44.09.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!