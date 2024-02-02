Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 61.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.06 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IFCI opened at 62.7 and closed at 61.16. The stock's high for the day was 64.21, while the low was 60.05. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 15,450.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 64.02, while the 52-week low is 9.03. On the BSE, a total of 17,995,973 shares of IFCI were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹61.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,995,973. The closing price for the stock was 61.16.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!