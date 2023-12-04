IFCI Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹25.63 and closed at ₹25.15. The stock had a high of ₹27.7 and a low of ₹25.2. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at ₹6858.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.65, while the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 12,945,875 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2023, 12:33 PM IST
IFCI share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Home First Finance Company India
|942.7
|22.4
|2.43
|980.0
|654.85
|8297.34
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|1051.35
|38.15
|3.77
|1062.9
|478.85
|7462.83
|IFCI
|27.51
|2.36
|9.38
|26.65
|9.03
|6041.0
|Fusion Micro Finance
|574.55
|1.25
|0.22
|690.15
|345.0
|5765.35
|Mas Financial Services
|844.2
|10.9
|1.31
|966.15
|680.0
|4614.57
04 Dec 2023, 12:20 PM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹25.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,945,875 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹25.15 per share.