IFCI Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 9.54 %. The stock closed at 25.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.55 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI

On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 25.63 and closed at 25.15. The stock had a high of 27.7 and a low of 25.2. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 6858.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.65, while the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 12,945,875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 12:33 PM IST IFCI share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Home First Finance Company India942.722.42.43980.0654.858297.34
Spandana Sphoorty Financial1051.3538.153.771062.9478.857462.83
IFCI27.512.369.3826.659.036041.0
Fusion Micro Finance574.551.250.22690.15345.05765.35
Mas Financial Services844.210.91.31966.15680.04614.57
04 Dec 2023, 12:20 PM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹25.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,945,875 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 25.15 per share.

