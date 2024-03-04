IFCI Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

IFCI stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 45.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.76 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹45.9 and closed at ₹45.54. The high for the day was ₹46.54, and the low was ₹45. With a market capitalization of ₹11,392.46 crore, the stock traded at a 52-week high of ₹71.7 and a low of ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 446,296 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:04:23 AM IST
