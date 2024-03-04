Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 45.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.76 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 45.9 and closed at 45.54. The high for the day was 46.54, and the low was 45. With a market capitalization of 11,392.46 crore, the stock traded at a 52-week high of 71.7 and a low of 9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 446,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹45.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume was 446,296 shares and the closing price was 45.54.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!