IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

IFCI stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 28.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.67 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
05 Dec 2023, 09:42:51 AM IST
IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹28.67, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹28.46
05 Dec 2023, 09:31:38 AM IST
IFCI share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
16.56%
3 Months
56.09%
6 Months
150.0%
YTD
106.52%
1 Year
106.52%
05 Dec 2023, 09:08:52 AM IST
IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹28.46, up 13.16% from yesterday's ₹25.15
05 Dec 2023, 08:00:03 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹25.15 on last trading day
