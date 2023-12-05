IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹28.67, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹28.46
05 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
IFCI share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.56%
|3 Months
|56.09%
|6 Months
|150.0%
|YTD
|106.52%
|1 Year
|106.52%
05 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST
IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹28.46, up 13.16% from yesterday's ₹25.15
05 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹25.15 on last trading day