IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 4.06 %. The stock closed at 60.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.82 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 63.42 and closed at 62.06. The stock reached a high of 63.55 and a low of 59.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI currently stands at 15,029.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 64.21 and its 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on this day was 5,064,951.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹62.82, up 4.06% from yesterday's ₹60.37

The IFCI stock has a current price of 62.82, which represents a 4.06% increase from the previous day's closing price. This translates to a net change of 2.45.

05 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.2%
3 Months128.14%
6 Months333.81%
YTD106.86%
1 Year390.24%
05 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹60.37, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹62.06

The current data shows that the stock price of IFCI is 60.37. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.69, which means the stock has decreased by 1.69.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹62.06 on last trading day

On the last day, IFCI had a trading volume of 5,064,951 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 62.06.

