IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Surges in Trading Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹63.42 and closed at ₹62.06. The stock reached a high of ₹63.55 and a low of ₹59.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI currently stands at ₹15,029.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹64.21 and its 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on this day was 5,064,951.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The IFCI stock has a current price of ₹62.82, which represents a 4.06% increase from the previous day's closing price. This translates to a net change of ₹2.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.2%
|3 Months
|128.14%
|6 Months
|333.81%
|YTD
|106.86%
|1 Year
|390.24%
The current data shows that the stock price of IFCI is ₹60.37. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.69, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.69.
On the last day, IFCI had a trading volume of 5,064,951 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹62.06.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!