IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

IFCI stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -4.22 %. The stock closed at 45.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.83 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹46, reached a high of ₹46, a low of ₹43.7, and closed at ₹45.76. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,911.96 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7, and the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1,285,825 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:06:16 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹45.76 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,285,825 and the closing price was ₹45.76.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!