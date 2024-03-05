IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹46, reached a high of ₹46, a low of ₹43.7, and closed at ₹45.76. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,911.96 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7, and the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1,285,825 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹45.76 on last trading day
