IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 3 %. The stock closed at 60.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.18 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IFCI opened at 60.99 and closed at 60.37. The highest price of the day was 63.38, while the lowest price was 58.75. The market capitalization of IFCI is 15,480.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 64.21, and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 12,697,869.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹62.18, up 3% from yesterday's ₹60.37

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 62.18. There has been a 3% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.81.

06 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹60.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 12,697,869. The closing price for the stock was 60.37.

