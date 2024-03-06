Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:41:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.85 -0.24%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,618.85 -0.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.80 0.71%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.15 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,022.50 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock plummets in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock plummets in trading today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -3.31 %. The stock closed at 44.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price TodayPremium
IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 43.55, reached a high of 45.3, and closed at 43.83. The stock's 52-week high is 71.7, and the 52-week low is 9.03. The market capitalization of IFCI is 11071.3 crore. On the BSE, a total of 2,043,406 shares of IFCI were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:44:23 AM IST

IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹43, down -3.31% from yesterday's ₹44.47

IFCI stock is currently trading at 43, which reflects a decrease of 3.31% in its value. The net change is -1.47 points.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33:55 AM IST

IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.25%
3 Months51.47%
6 Months141.58%
YTD52.49%
1 Year289.91%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00:53 AM IST

IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹44.47, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹43.83

IFCI stock is currently trading at 44.47, which represents a 1.46% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in price is 0.64.

06 Mar 2024, 08:08:05 AM IST

IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹43.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,043,406 and the closing price was 43.83.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie