IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock plummets in trading today

IFCI stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -3.31 %. The stock closed at 44.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹43.55, reached a high of ₹45.3, and closed at ₹43.83. The stock's 52-week high is ₹71.7, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹11071.3 crore. On the BSE, a total of 2,043,406 shares of IFCI were traded on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:44:23 AM IST
IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹43, down -3.31% from yesterday's ₹44.47
IFCI stock is currently trading at ₹43, which reflects a decrease of 3.31% in its value. The net change is -1.47 points.
06 Mar 2024, 09:33:55 AM IST
IFCI share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.25%
3 Months
51.47%
6 Months
141.58%
YTD
52.49%
1 Year
289.91%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00:53 AM IST
IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹44.47, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹43.83
IFCI stock is currently trading at ₹44.47, which represents a 1.46% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in price is 0.64.
06 Mar 2024, 08:08:05 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹43.83 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,043,406 and the closing price was ₹43.83.
