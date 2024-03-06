IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock plummets in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹43.55, reached a high of ₹45.3, and closed at ₹43.83. The stock's 52-week high is ₹71.7, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹11071.3 crore. On the BSE, a total of 2,043,406 shares of IFCI were traded on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI stock is currently trading at ₹43, which reflects a decrease of 3.31% in its value. The net change is -1.47 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.25%
|3 Months
|51.47%
|6 Months
|141.58%
|YTD
|52.49%
|1 Year
|289.91%
IFCI stock is currently trading at ₹44.47, which represents a 1.46% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in price is 0.64.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,043,406 and the closing price was ₹43.83.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!