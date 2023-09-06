IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the stock of IFCI opened at ₹18.45 and closed at ₹18.41. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹18.45, while the lowest price was ₹17.71. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹4448.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.64, while the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 2,688,685.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of IFCI has decreased by 5.65%, resulting in a net change of -1.04. The current price of the stock is ₹17.37.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|791.55
|-4.2
|-0.53
|863.0
|478.85
|5618.68
|Mas Financial Services
|891.2
|17.0
|1.94
|938.25
|680.0
|4871.48
|IFCI
|17.48
|-0.93
|-5.05
|18.64
|9.03
|3838.48
|Paisalo Digital
|64.92
|-1.29
|-1.95
|97.2
|42.01
|2851.59
|Indostar Capital Finance
|187.0
|-0.3
|-0.16
|195.0
|104.1
|2544.68
The IFCI stock is currently priced at ₹17.69, experiencing a decrease of 3.91% in its value. This represents a net change of -0.72 in the stock's price.
Click here for IFCI Profit Loss
Today, the low price of IFCI stock was ₹17.65 while the high price was ₹18.45.
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹17.78, which represents a decrease of 3.42% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -0.63.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|794.15
|-1.6
|-0.2
|863.0
|478.85
|5637.14
|Mas Financial Services
|888.45
|14.25
|1.63
|938.25
|680.0
|4856.45
|IFCI
|17.7
|-0.71
|-3.86
|18.64
|9.03
|3886.79
|Paisalo Digital
|65.0
|-1.21
|-1.83
|97.2
|42.01
|2855.11
|Indostar Capital Finance
|186.05
|-1.25
|-0.67
|195.0
|104.1
|2531.76
On the last day of trading for IFCI BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,690,010. The closing price for the shares was ₹18.41.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!