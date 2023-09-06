Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -5.65 %. The stock closed at 18.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.37 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI

On the last day of trading, the stock of IFCI opened at 18.45 and closed at 18.41. The highest price recorded during the day was 18.45, while the lowest price was 17.71. The market capitalization of IFCI is 4448.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.64, while the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 2,688,685.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 11:41 AM IST IFCI share price NSE Live :IFCI trading at ₹17.37, down -5.65% from yesterday's ₹18.41

The stock price of IFCI has decreased by 5.65%, resulting in a net change of -1.04. The current price of the stock is 17.37.

06 Sep 2023, 11:34 AM IST IFCI share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Spandana Sphoorty Financial791.55-4.2-0.53863.0478.855618.68
Mas Financial Services891.217.01.94938.25680.04871.48
IFCI17.48-0.93-5.0518.649.033838.48
Paisalo Digital64.92-1.29-1.9597.242.012851.59
Indostar Capital Finance187.0-0.3-0.16195.0104.12544.68
06 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹17.69, down -3.91% from yesterday's ₹18.41

The IFCI stock is currently priced at 17.69, experiencing a decrease of 3.91% in its value. This represents a net change of -0.72 in the stock's price.

Click here for IFCI Profit Loss

06 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IFCI stock was 17.65 while the high price was 18.45.

06 Sep 2023, 10:52 AM IST IFCI share price NSE Live :IFCI trading at ₹17.78, down -3.42% from yesterday's ₹18.41

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 17.78, which represents a decrease of 3.42% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -0.63.

06 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST IFCI share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Spandana Sphoorty Financial794.15-1.6-0.2863.0478.855637.14
Mas Financial Services888.4514.251.63938.25680.04856.45
IFCI17.7-0.71-3.8618.649.033886.79
Paisalo Digital65.0-1.21-1.8397.242.012855.11
Indostar Capital Finance186.05-1.25-0.67195.0104.12531.76
06 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹18.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,690,010. The closing price for the shares was 18.41.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.