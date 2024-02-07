Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 62.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.28 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's open price was 63.48 and the close price was 62.18. The stock had a high of 65.28 and a low of 63.05. The market capitalization of IFCI is 16,252.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 64.21 and the 52-week low is 9.03. On the BSE, there were 5,671,430 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.84%
3 Months149.31%
6 Months360.56%
YTD124.36%
1 Year442.74%
07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹65.28, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹62.18

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the stock price is 65.28, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 3.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and has gained 3.1 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price for IFCI.

07 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹62.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI had a BSE volume of 5,671,430 shares. The closing price for the stock was 62.18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!