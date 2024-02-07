IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock rises on positive trading day

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's open price was ₹63.48 and the close price was ₹62.18. The stock had a high of ₹65.28 and a low of ₹63.05. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹16,252.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹64.21 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. On the BSE, there were 5,671,430 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.84%
|3 Months
|149.31%
|6 Months
|360.56%
|YTD
|124.36%
|1 Year
|442.74%
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the stock price is ₹65.28, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 3.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and has gained 3.1 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price for IFCI.
On the last day of trading, IFCI had a BSE volume of 5,671,430 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹62.18.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!