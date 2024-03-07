Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Tumbles in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 44.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.25 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for IFCI, the stock opened at 44.45, reached a high of 44.78, and closed at 44.47. The low for the day was 42.25. The market capitalization for IFCI was 10,518.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7 and the 52-week low was 9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1,767,711 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹42.25, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹44.47

The current data shows that the stock price of IFCI is 42.25, which represents a decrease of 4.99% from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of -2.22.

07 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹44.47 on last trading day

On the last day, IFCI's BSE volume was 1,767,711 shares and the closing price was 44.47.

