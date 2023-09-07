IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

IFCI, an Indian financial institution, saw its stock open at ₹18.45 and close at ₹18.41 for the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹18.45 and a low of ₹17.18 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at ₹4,336.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.64 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,296,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data shows that the stock price of IFCI is ₹17.42, with a percent change of -5.38 and a net change of -0.99. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 5.38% and a decrease of 0.99 in terms of price.
