IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

IFCI, an Indian financial institution, saw its stock open at ₹18.45 and close at ₹18.41 for the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹18.45 and a low of ₹17.18 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at ₹4,336.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.64 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,296,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

