IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -5.38 %. The stock closed at 18.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.42 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI

IFCI, an Indian financial institution, saw its stock open at 18.45 and close at 18.41 for the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 18.45 and a low of 17.18 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 4,336.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.64 and the 52-week low is 9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,296,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹17.42, down -5.38% from yesterday's ₹18.41

The current data shows that the stock price of IFCI is 17.42, with a percent change of -5.38 and a net change of -0.99. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 5.38% and a decrease of 0.99 in terms of price.

07 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹18.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 9,296,111 shares. The closing price for the stock was 18.41.

