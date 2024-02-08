Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock surges in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 65.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.54 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 67.7 and closed at 65.28. The stock had a high of 68.54 and a low of 67.02. The market capitalization of IFCI is 17,063.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 65.28 and the 52-week low is 9.03. On the BSE, a total of 3,896,156 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹68.54, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹65.28

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 68.54, which represents a percent change of 4.99. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.99% in value. The net change is 3.26, which means that the stock has increased by 3.26 in value. Overall, this data suggests that IFCI stock has experienced a positive price movement.

08 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹65.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,896,156. The closing price for the stock was 65.28.

