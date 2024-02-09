Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 68.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.12 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 71.7 and closed at 68.54. The stock reached a high of 71.7 and a low of 65.12 during the trading session. The market capitalization of IFCI is 16,212.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 68.54, while the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares was 2,953,977.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹68.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of IFCI BSE shares was 2,953,977 shares. The closing price for the day was 68.54.

