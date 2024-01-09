Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:10 PM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 30.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.12 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 30.55 and closed at 30.26. The high for the day was 30.77 and the low was 29.87. The market capitalization of IFCI is 7498.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.5 and the 52-week low is 9.03. The stock had a BSE volume of 2856387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 12:10 PM IST IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI stock's low price for the day is 29.87 and the high price is 30.77.

09 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹30.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,856,387. The closing price for the shares was 30.26.

