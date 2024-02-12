IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock opened at ₹62.51 and closed at ₹65.12 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹63.16 and a low of ₹61.87. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹15,403.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹71.7 and ₹9.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 865,683 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹58.78 with a percent change of -4.99%. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 4.99% from its previous value. The net change is -3.09, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.09. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|146.52%
|6 Months
|326.12%
|YTD
|112.69%
|1 Year
|423.21%
IFCI stock experienced a decline in price, with a decrease of 4.99% and a net change of -3.09, bringing the stock price to ₹58.78. This suggests that investors are selling off their IFCI stock, possibly due to negative news or poor performance. It is important to consider other factors such as market conditions and company-specific news before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, IFCI BSE had a volume of 865,683 shares and closed at a price of ₹65.12.
