IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 61.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.78 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock opened at 62.51 and closed at 65.12 on the last day. The stock had a high of 63.16 and a low of 61.87. The market capitalization of IFCI is 15,403.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 71.7 and 9.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 865,683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹58.78, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹61.87

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 58.78 with a percent change of -4.99%. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 4.99% from its previous value. The net change is -3.09, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.09. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.82%
3 Months146.52%
6 Months326.12%
YTD112.69%
1 Year423.21%
12 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹58.78, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹61.87

IFCI stock experienced a decline in price, with a decrease of 4.99% and a net change of -3.09, bringing the stock price to 58.78. This suggests that investors are selling off their IFCI stock, possibly due to negative news or poor performance. It is important to consider other factors such as market conditions and company-specific news before making any investment decisions.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹65.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI BSE had a volume of 865,683 shares and closed at a price of 65.12.

