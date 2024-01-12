Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 29.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.2 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : The last day of trading for IFCI saw an open price of 29.72 and a close price of 29.61. The stock reached a high of 30.25 and a low of 29.5. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 7421.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 31.5 and its 52-week low is 9.03. On the BSE, a total of 2,812,711 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low for IFCI stock is as follows: Today's low price: 29.76 Today's high price: 31.55

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹30.2, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹29.81

Based on the current data, the IFCI stock is priced at 30.2 with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 0.39. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.31% with a net increase of 0.39.

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months6.13%
6 Months141.3%
YTD2.23%
1 Year115.16%
12 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹29.81, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹29.61

The current stock price of IFCI is 29.81, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of IFCI.

12 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹29.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,812,711. The closing price of the shares was 29.61.

