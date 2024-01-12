IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock sees gains in today's trading

IFCI Share Price Today : The last day of trading for IFCI saw an open price of ₹29.72 and a close price of ₹29.61. The stock reached a high of ₹30.25 and a low of ₹29.5. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at ₹7421.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹31.5 and its 52-week low is ₹9.03. On the BSE, a total of 2,812,711 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high and low for IFCI stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹29.76 Today's high price: ₹31.55
Based on the current data, the IFCI stock is priced at ₹30.2 with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 0.39. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.31% with a net increase of ₹0.39.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|6.13%
|6 Months
|141.3%
|YTD
|2.23%
|1 Year
|115.16%
The current stock price of IFCI is ₹29.81, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of IFCI.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,812,711. The closing price of the shares was ₹29.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!