IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet as Investors Retreat

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
IFCI stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 58.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.85 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IFCI was 58.78, and it closed at 61.87. The stock reached a high of 58.78 and a low of 58.78 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is 14,633.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7, while the 52-week low was 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 236,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹55.85, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹58.78

The current data of IFCI stock shows that the price is 55.85 with a percent change of -4.98. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.98% from its previous value. The net change is -2.93, indicating a decrease of 2.93 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.46%
3 Months115.25%
6 Months311.89%
YTD102.06%
1 Year388.8%
13 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹55.85, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹58.78

The IFCI stock is currently priced at 55.85, with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -2.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.98% and a decrease in value by 2.93.

13 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹61.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 236,910. The closing price for the shares was 61.87.

