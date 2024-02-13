IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet as Investors Retreat

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IFCI was ₹58.78, and it closed at ₹61.87. The stock reached a high of ₹58.78 and a low of ₹58.78 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹14,633.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 236,910 shares.
The current data of IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹55.85 with a percent change of -4.98. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.98% from its previous value. The net change is -2.93, indicating a decrease of ₹2.93 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|3 Months
|115.25%
|6 Months
|311.89%
|YTD
|102.06%
|1 Year
|388.8%
The IFCI stock is currently priced at ₹55.85, with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -2.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.98% and a decrease in value by ₹2.93.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 236,910. The closing price for the shares was ₹61.87.
