IFCI Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 58.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.85 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 55.85 and closed at 58.78. The high and low prices for the day were both 55.85. The market capitalization of IFCI is 13,904.47 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 71.7 and 9.03 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 174,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹58.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 174,374 shares. The closing price for the day was 58.78.

