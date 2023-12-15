IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Performance

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's open price was ₹28.43, and it closed at ₹28.07. The stock had a high of ₹30.89 and a low of ₹27.97. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹7329.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.5, while the 52-week low is ₹9.03. On the BSE, a total of 14,621,429 shares of IFCI were traded.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is ₹29.39. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.1%
|3 Months
|69.08%
|6 Months
|148.1%
|YTD
|113.04%
|1 Year
|87.86%
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹29.14, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -0.3. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02% and has lost 0.3 rupees.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,621,429. The closing price of the shares was ₹28.07.
