Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 29.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.39 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's open price was 28.43, and it closed at 28.07. The stock had a high of 30.89 and a low of 27.97. The market capitalization of IFCI is 7329.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.5, while the 52-week low is 9.03. On the BSE, a total of 14,621,429 shares of IFCI were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹29.39, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹29.44

Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is 29.39. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.05.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.1%
3 Months69.08%
6 Months148.1%
YTD113.04%
1 Year87.86%
15 Dec 2023, 09:22 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹29.14, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹29.44

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 29.14, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -0.3. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02% and has lost 0.3 rupees.

15 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹28.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,621,429. The closing price of the shares was 28.07.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.