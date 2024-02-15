Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI shares slump on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 54.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.19 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of IFCI opened at 53.06 and closed at 55.85. The highest price reached during the day was 55.73, while the lowest price was 53.06. The market capitalization of IFCI is 13,533.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7, and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,846,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹54.19, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹54.36

IFCI stock is currently priced at 54.19 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the value has dropped by 0.17.

15 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹55.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,846,938. The closing price for the shares was 55.85.

