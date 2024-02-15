IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI shares slump on the stock market

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of IFCI opened at ₹53.06 and closed at ₹55.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹55.73, while the lowest price was ₹53.06. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹13,533.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,846,938 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
