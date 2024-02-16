Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
IFCI stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -4.01 %. The stock closed at 54.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.18 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 54.25 and closed at 54.36. The stock reached a high of 55.65 and a low of 51.65 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is 12,990.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7, while the 52-week low is 9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,347,342 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹52.18, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹54.36

The current data shows that the IFCI stock has a price of 52.18. The stock has experienced a percent change of -4.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change of the stock is -2.18, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the IFCI stock has experienced a decline in value based on the current data.

16 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹54.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, a total of 14,347,342 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 54.36.

