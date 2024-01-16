Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 30.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.34 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of IFCI opened at 31.24 and closed at 30.95. The stock reached a high of 33.2 and a low of 30.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is 8051.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.94, while the 52-week low is 9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,509,125 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹32.34, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹30.95

The IFCI stock is currently priced at 32.34, which represents a 4.49% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of 1.39.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹30.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 14,509,125 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 30.95.

