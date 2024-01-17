Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 32.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.42 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 32.52 and closed at 32.34. The stock had a high of 33.5 and a low of 30.83 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 7822.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.2 and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 9,603,443.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹32.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of IFCI shares on the BSE was 9,603,443 shares. The closing price for the day was 32.34.

