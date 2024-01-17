IFCI Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹32.52 and closed at ₹32.34. The stock had a high of ₹33.5 and a low of ₹30.83 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at ₹7822.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.2 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 9,603,443.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.