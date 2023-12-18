Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet as Market Sentiment Dips

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 28.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.42 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 29.62 and closed at 29.44. The highest price reached during the day was 30.19, while the lowest was 28.75. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 7214.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.89, and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares was 7377854.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹28.42, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹28.98

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 28.42. There has been a percent change of -1.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.56, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.63%
3 Months64.02%
6 Months140.25%
YTD109.78%
1 Year83.81%
18 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹28.52, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹28.98

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 28.52 with a percent change of -1.59. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.59%. The net change is -0.46, indicating a decrease of 0.46 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹29.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI had a total BSE volume of 7,377,854 shares. The closing price for the stock was 29.44.

