IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet as Market Sentiment Dips

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹29.62 and closed at ₹29.44. The highest price reached during the day was ₹30.19, while the lowest was ₹28.75. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at ₹7214.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.89, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares was 7377854.
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹28.42. There has been a percent change of -1.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.56, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.63%
|3 Months
|64.02%
|6 Months
|140.25%
|YTD
|109.78%
|1 Year
|83.81%
On the last day of trading, IFCI had a total BSE volume of 7,377,854 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹29.44.
