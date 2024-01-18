IFCI Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹30.99 and closed at ₹31.42. The stock had a high of ₹32.43 and a low of ₹30.58. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,847.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.5, while the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,088,713 shares on the BSE.
18 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
