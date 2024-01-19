Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 31.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.64 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 31.59, closed at 31.52, and reached a high of 32.08 and a low of 30. The company's market capitalization is 7,877.13 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 33.5 and the lowest price was 9.03. On the BSE, a total of 4,828,626 shares of IFCI were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 4,828,626. The closing price for the day was 31.52.

