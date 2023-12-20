IFCI Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹30.08 and closed at ₹29.98. The stock had a high of ₹31.25 and a low of ₹29.87. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹7513.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.89, while the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The stock had a BSE volume of 8707093 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹29.98 on last trading day
