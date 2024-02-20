IFCI Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹54.9, closed at ₹54.57, reached a high of ₹55.02, and a low of ₹52.26. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,097.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹71.7 and ₹9.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,800,005 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹54.57 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IFCI on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,800,005 shares with a closing price of ₹54.57.