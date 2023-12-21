IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stocks decline in today's trading session

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock (IFCI) opened at ₹30.34 and closed at ₹30.18 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹30.55 and a low of ₹27.36. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,878.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.25 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,026 shares on the BSE.

