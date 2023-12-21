IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stocks decline in today's trading session

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock (IFCI) opened at ₹30.34 and closed at ₹30.18 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹30.55 and a low of ₹27.36. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6,878.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.25 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,026 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹27.59, which represents a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% compared to the previous value. The net change is -0.04, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.04 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|23.93%
|6 Months
|125.31%
|YTD
|100.0%
|1 Year
|77.49%
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹27.63, which represents a decrease of 8.45% from the previous trading session. The net change is -2.55, indicating a decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading, IFCI on the BSE had a volume of 6,484,026 shares and closed at a price of ₹30.18.
