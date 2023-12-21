Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stocks decline in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 27.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.59 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock (IFCI) opened at 30.34 and closed at 30.18 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 30.55 and a low of 27.36. The company has a market capitalization of 6,878.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.25 and the 52-week low is 9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,026 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹27.59, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹27.63

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 27.59, which represents a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% compared to the previous value. The net change is -0.04, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.04 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months23.93%
6 Months125.31%
YTD100.0%
1 Year77.49%
21 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹27.63, down -8.45% from yesterday's ₹30.18

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 27.63, which represents a decrease of 8.45% from the previous trading session. The net change is -2.55, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹30.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI on the BSE had a volume of 6,484,026 shares and closed at a price of 30.18.

