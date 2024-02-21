Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 52.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.59 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 52.66 and closed at 52.61. The stock reached a high of 53.7 and a low of 51.3. With a market capitalization of 12,843.9 crore, the stock's 52-week high was 71.7 and the low was 9.03. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,187,597 shares for IFCI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹52.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,187,597 shares with a closing price of 52.61.

