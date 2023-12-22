Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 28.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.67 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IFCI opened at 27.16 and closed at 27.63. The high price for the day was 28.57, while the low price was 26.5. The market capitalization of IFCI is 7068.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.25, and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,322,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹28.67, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹28.39

The current price of IFCI stock is 28.67, which represents a 0.99% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 0.28.

22 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹27.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,322,204. The closing price for the day was 27.63.

