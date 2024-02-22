IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock dips in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹51.61 and closed at ₹51.59. The stock reached a high of ₹53.15 and a low of ₹49.02. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,204.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4,338,350 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.