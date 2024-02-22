Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 51.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.02 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI opened at 51.61 and closed at 51.59. The stock reached a high of 53.15 and a low of 49.02. The market capitalization stood at 12,204.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7, while the 52-week low was 9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4,338,350 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹49.02, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹51.59

IFCI stock is currently priced at 49.02, experiencing a decrease of 4.98% in percentage change and a net change of -2.57. This indicates a decline in the stock value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹51.59 on last trading day

The BSE volume for IFCI on the last day was 4,338,350 shares, with a closing price of 51.59.

