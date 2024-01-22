IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock shows gains in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹32.31 and closed at ₹32.11. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.53, while the lowest was ₹32.22. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9592.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.5, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 20,525,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11
IFCI stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 19.99% percent change and a net change of 6.42. The current price of the stock is ₹38.53. This suggests that there has been a positive market sentiment towards IFCI, leading to an increase in demand for the stock. Investors may view this as a bullish signal and may consider buying the stock.
Click here for IFCI Dividend
IFCI share price live: Today's Price range
IFCI stock reached a low of ₹32.22 and a high of ₹38.53 on the current day.
IFCI share price NSE Live :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11
Based on the current data, the IFCI stock price is ₹38.53. The stock has seen a significant increase of 19.99%, resulting in a net change of 6.42.
IFCI share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Home First Finance Company India
|982.9
|-26.05
|-2.58
|1058.8
|654.85
|8693.398
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|1151.15
|-4.15
|-0.36
|1243.1
|478.85
|8171.24
|IFCI
|38.53
|6.42
|19.99
|33.5
|9.03
|8460.91
|Fusion Micro Finance
|630.1
|-10.7
|-1.67
|690.15
|371.3
|6322.77
|Mas Financial Services
|1041.7
|62.3
|6.36
|993.85
|680.0
|5694.14
IFCI share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of IFCI stock is ₹32.22, while the high price is ₹38.53.
IFCI Live Updates
IFCI
IFCI
IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11
Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is ₹38.53, showing a percent change of 19.99. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 6.42, further indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that the stock of IFCI has seen a significant increase in value.
IFCI share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.88%
|3 Months
|24.62%
|6 Months
|152.76%
|YTD
|10.12%
|1 Year
|140.45%
IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11
The current data of IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹38.53, which represents a 19.99% increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.42.
IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹32.11 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,525,285. The closing price for the day was ₹32.11.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!