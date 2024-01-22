IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock shows gains in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹32.31 and closed at ₹32.11. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.53, while the lowest was ₹32.22. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9592.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.5, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 20,525,285 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11 IFCI stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 19.99% percent change and a net change of 6.42. The current price of the stock is ₹38.53. This suggests that there has been a positive market sentiment towards IFCI, leading to an increase in demand for the stock. Investors may view this as a bullish signal and may consider buying the stock. Click here for IFCI Dividend

IFCI share price live: Today's Price range IFCI stock reached a low of ₹32.22 and a high of ₹38.53 on the current day.

IFCI share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Home First Finance Company India 982.9 -26.05 -2.58 1058.8 654.85 8693.398 Spandana Sphoorty Financial 1151.15 -4.15 -0.36 1243.1 478.85 8171.24 IFCI 38.53 6.42 19.99 33.5 9.03 8460.91 Fusion Micro Finance 630.1 -10.7 -1.67 690.15 371.3 6322.77 Mas Financial Services 1041.7 62.3 6.36 993.85 680.0 5694.14

IFCI share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.88% 3 Months 24.62% 6 Months 152.76% YTD 10.12% 1 Year 140.45%

IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹32.11 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,525,285. The closing price for the day was ₹32.11.