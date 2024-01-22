IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock shows gains in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹32.31 and closed at ₹32.11. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.53, while the lowest was ₹32.22. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9592.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.5, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 20,525,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.