IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock shows gains in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹32.31 and closed at ₹32.11. The highest price reached during the day was ₹38.53, while the lowest was ₹32.22. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9592.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.5, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 20,525,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 19.99% percent change and a net change of 6.42. The current price of the stock is ₹38.53. This suggests that there has been a positive market sentiment towards IFCI, leading to an increase in demand for the stock. Investors may view this as a bullish signal and may consider buying the stock.
Click here for IFCI Dividend
IFCI stock reached a low of ₹32.22 and a high of ₹38.53 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the IFCI stock price is ₹38.53. The stock has seen a significant increase of 19.99%, resulting in a net change of 6.42.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Home First Finance Company India
|982.9
|-26.05
|-2.58
|1058.8
|654.85
|8693.398
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|1151.15
|-4.15
|-0.36
|1243.1
|478.85
|8171.24
|IFCI
|38.53
|6.42
|19.99
|33.5
|9.03
|8460.91
|Fusion Micro Finance
|630.1
|-10.7
|-1.67
|690.15
|371.3
|6322.77
|Mas Financial Services
|1041.7
|62.3
|6.36
|993.85
|680.0
|5694.14
The current day's low price of IFCI stock is ₹32.22, while the high price is ₹38.53.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is ₹38.53, showing a percent change of 19.99. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 6.42, further indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that the stock of IFCI has seen a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.88%
|3 Months
|24.62%
|6 Months
|152.76%
|YTD
|10.12%
|1 Year
|140.45%
The current data of IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹38.53, which represents a 19.99% increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.42.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,525,285. The closing price for the day was ₹32.11.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!