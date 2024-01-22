Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock shows gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:16 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 19.99 %. The stock closed at 32.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.53 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 32.31 and closed at 32.11. The highest price reached during the day was 38.53, while the lowest was 32.22. The company has a market capitalization of 9592.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.5, and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 20,525,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11

IFCI stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 19.99% percent change and a net change of 6.42. The current price of the stock is 38.53. This suggests that there has been a positive market sentiment towards IFCI, leading to an increase in demand for the stock. Investors may view this as a bullish signal and may consider buying the stock.

Click here for IFCI Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI stock reached a low of 32.22 and a high of 38.53 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST IFCI share price NSE Live :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11

Based on the current data, the IFCI stock price is 38.53. The stock has seen a significant increase of 19.99%, resulting in a net change of 6.42.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST IFCI share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Home First Finance Company India982.9-26.05-2.581058.8654.858693.398
Spandana Sphoorty Financial1151.15-4.15-0.361243.1478.858171.24
IFCI38.536.4219.9933.59.038460.91
Fusion Micro Finance630.1-10.7-1.67690.15371.36322.77
Mas Financial Services1041.762.36.36993.85680.05694.14
22 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of IFCI stock is 32.22, while the high price is 38.53.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11

Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is 38.53, showing a percent change of 19.99. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 6.42, further indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that the stock of IFCI has seen a significant increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.88%
3 Months24.62%
6 Months152.76%
YTD10.12%
1 Year140.45%
22 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹38.53, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹32.11

The current data of IFCI stock shows that the price is 38.53, which represents a 19.99% increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.42.

22 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹32.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,525,285. The closing price for the day was 32.11.

