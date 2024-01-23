 IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Shares Surge as Investors Respond Positively | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Shares Surge as Investors Respond Positively

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 11.13 %. The stock closed at 38.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.82 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price TodayPremium
IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 41.01 and closed at 38.53. The stock reached a high of 41.01 and a low of 41.01. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 10,209.89 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 33.5 and the low was 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares was 187,339.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:16:54 AM IST

IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹42.82, up 11.13% from yesterday's ₹38.53

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 42.82. There has been a percent change of 11.13, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4.29, which means that the stock has gained 4.29 points.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI stock's low price today was 40.2 and the high price was 44.15.

23 Jan 2024, 10:48:03 AM IST

IFCI share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Home First Finance Company India992.47.40.751058.8654.858734.78
Spandana Sphoorty Financial1053.45-98.75-8.571243.1478.857477.73
IFCI42.143.619.3733.59.039253.64
Fusion Micro Finance624.5-5.6-0.89690.15371.36266.57
Mas Financial Services1015.1-30.4-2.91993.85680.05548.74
23 Jan 2024, 10:25:58 AM IST

IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹40.8, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹38.53

Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is 40.8, with a percent change of 5.89 and a net change of 2.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.89%, resulting in a net change of 2.27.

Click here for IFCI Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:16:16 AM IST

IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

The IFCI stock reached a low price of 40.2 and a high price of 44.15 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:05:37 AM IST

IFCI Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:41:35 AM IST

IFCI share price NSE Live :IFCI trading at ₹42.7, up 10.82% from yesterday's ₹38.53

The current data of IFCI stock shows that the price is 42.7, with a percent change of 10.82 and a net change of 4.17. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a gain of 10.82% and an increase of 4.17 in absolute terms. This positive movement suggests that investors have shown increased interest in the stock, potentially due to positive market sentiment or favorable company news.

23 Jan 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.01%
3 Months50.01%
6 Months203.15%
YTD32.08%
1 Year193.89%
23 Jan 2024, 09:10:31 AM IST

IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹38.53 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, a total of 187,339 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 38.53.

