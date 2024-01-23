IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Shares Surge as Investors Respond Positively

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹41.01 and closed at ₹38.53. The stock reached a high of ₹41.01 and a low of ₹41.01. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at ₹10,209.89 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹33.5 and the low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares was 187,339. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹42.82, up 11.13% from yesterday's ₹38.53 The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹42.82. There has been a percent change of 11.13, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4.29, which means that the stock has gained 4.29 points.

IFCI share price live: Today's Price range IFCI stock's low price today was ₹40.2 and the high price was ₹44.15.

IFCI share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Home First Finance Company India 992.4 7.4 0.75 1058.8 654.85 8734.78 Spandana Sphoorty Financial 1053.45 -98.75 -8.57 1243.1 478.85 7477.73 IFCI 42.14 3.61 9.37 33.5 9.03 9253.64 Fusion Micro Finance 624.5 -5.6 -0.89 690.15 371.3 6266.57 Mas Financial Services 1015.1 -30.4 -2.91 993.85 680.0 5548.74

IFCI share price Live :IFCI trading at ₹40.8, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹38.53 Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is ₹40.8, with a percent change of 5.89 and a net change of 2.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.89%, resulting in a net change of 2.27. Click here for IFCI Profit Loss

IFCI share price live: Today's Price range The IFCI stock reached a low price of ₹40.2 and a high price of ₹44.15 on the current day.

IFCI Live Updates IFCI More Information

IFCI share price NSE Live :IFCI trading at ₹42.7, up 10.82% from yesterday's ₹38.53 The current data of IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹42.7, with a percent change of 10.82 and a net change of 4.17. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a gain of 10.82% and an increase of 4.17 in absolute terms. This positive movement suggests that investors have shown increased interest in the stock, potentially due to positive market sentiment or favorable company news.

IFCI share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 19.01% 3 Months 50.01% 6 Months 203.15% YTD 32.08% 1 Year 193.89%

IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹38.53 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, a total of 187,339 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹38.53.